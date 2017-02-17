WADA slams ‘alarming’ lack of drug-testing in Spanish football

THE lack of drug-testing in La Liga has been labelled as ‘alarming’ by industry bosses.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has blasted the league for failing to carry out a single drug test so far this season.

It comes after WADA declared Spain’s anti-doping agency (ARPSAD) as non-compliant last March.

WADA had hoped FIFA or UEFA would take over the country’s drug testing while ARPSAD was brought back into compliance, but no agreement was struck.

“It will do little to instil confidence in clean sport at a time when it is needed most,” said a Wada statement.

“The lack of testing in a country with one of the leading football leagues worldwide for a period of almost 12 months is alarming.”