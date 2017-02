A LONG-AWAITED city metro system is to finally crank into life.

Granada’s 26-stop tram network will launch on March 31, 10 years after construction first began.

Costing €558m, the mostly above ground 16km track will link up the suburbs of Albolote and Armilla with the city centre.

The project, which has 3kms underground, has faced numerous delays, in part due to having to wait for credit from the European Bank.