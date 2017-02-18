Luxury British apartments being snapped up on Costa del Sol

TIME is running out to snap up a luxury apartment in a large British-built development on the Costa del Sol.

The last 40 homes, costing €265,000, have gone on sale in Taylor Wimpey’s Acqua development in San Pedro.

Located between the seafront and the old quarter of the town, the two and three-bedroom scheme is the latest project by the property magnate in Andalucia.

Each property comes with air conditioning and a private parking space, alongside access to a communal swimming pool and gardens.

Taylor Wimpey is currently constructing more homes on its Los Arqueros Golf resort, which is set for completion by 2020.