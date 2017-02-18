PSOE bid to have dead dictator Franco’s body removed from Madrid’s Valley of the Fallen

The main opposition party’s motion will be debated in parliament

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 15 Feb, 2017 @ 14:10
0
SHARE

Hitler and Franco
Franco with Adolf Hitler

GENERAL Franco’s body could be dug up if a PSOE party bid is successful.

The Socialist Party wants the dictator’s remains removed from the emblematic Valley Of The Fallen, 50km outside Madrid.

The main opposition party’s motion will be debated in parliament in the coming months, but the outcome will be non-binding.

The PSOE wants the vast mausoleum to ‘stop being a memorial to Francoism and be reconverted into a space for the culture of reconciliation.’

francos-body-1
Mausoleum

In 2011, the PSOE was set to return Franco’s body to his family, but the right-wing PP dropped the plan once it took power.

The bodies of around 30,000 Civil War casualties from both sides are buried at the site, which was mainly built by Republican forced labour.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...