You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “If the Spanish can’t get their hands on Gibraltar, is this the next best thing?”.
If the Spanish can’t get their hands on Gibraltar, is this the next best thing?
I’ve been trying to get my head around the concept since I first read about it
This article seems to be a confusing mess from beginning to end.
You say:
“What does ‘Schexit mean?’ is the real question for those of us who cross the border regularly. That’s Schengen Exit, which comes with Brexit.”
Neither Gibraltar, nor the UK, are part of Schengen.
The rest of the article is so jumbled up I don’t have a clue where to begin.