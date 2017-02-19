British expat had to plan own funeral after killer painkiller prescribed in Malaga hospital destroyed his immune system

Hugh was told by doctors that his condition was ‘very serious’

A BRITISH expat was left planning his own funeral after being prescribed a lethal painkiller in a Spanish hospital.

Hugh Wilcock was left bedridden after the now-notorious Nolotil – banned in the UK – destroyed his white blood cells and left him for dead.

The 79-year-old, who lives in Benalmadena, was prescribed the drug for pain relief following several back operations.

But six weeks into taking the pills, Hugh developed sores on his forehead and felt weaker and weaker until he had to be rushed to Malaga’s University hospital.

“I felt horrendous,” Hugh told the Olive Press, “They immediately knew I had been prescribed Nolotil and put me into isolation straight away.

“I could barely open my eyes, and my immune system was at so much risk that my family had to wear masks so they didn’t infect me.”

“I was planning my own funeral, it was touch and go,” he said.

Hugh, originally from Manchester, says he is shocked that the drug, banned in the UK and most of the EU, is being prescribed so willingly in Spain.

“I spoke to two private doctors, one Spanish and one English, and they told me that they were shocked at what happened to me.

“They said I was ‘one in a million’, but I know several others who have had similar experiences.

“They then blamed my genes, saying that it only seems to affect British and Irish people.

“But what was more worrying was that they said they prescribe it all the time.

“People need to be aware of what this drug is capable of.”