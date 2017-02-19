You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British expat had to plan own funeral after killer painkiller prescribed in Malaga hospital destroyed his immune system”.
British expat had to plan own funeral after killer painkiller prescribed in Malaga hospital destroyed his immune system
Hugh was told by doctors that his condition was ‘very serious’
Huercal Overa hospital prescribed Nolotil to my grandfather, Frank Sharpe. Many may know of him from the bowling community. After a short but very painful bout of sciatica, he was admitted to hospital and prescribed Nolotil on leaving. He only took the painkiller each time he bowled, max twice a week. This was new year 2002, he died in the following December 2002. A simple stomach bug killed him because he had no immunity. 2 weeks in intensive care and he never came out!