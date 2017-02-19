You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Remembering the thousands killed by Franco forces during Malaga’s N340 massacre”.
Remembering the thousands killed by Franco forces during Malaga’s N340 massacre
The anniversary has been marked by a series of events
Still to see articles about amount of casualties of nuns and priests in Málaga before they left for Almeria. Franco´s regime probably silenced all it could about the conflict to favor reconciliation. Second world war, sixty millions we´d better pass the page.