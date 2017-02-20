More than 160,000 protest in Barcelona to demand Spain takes in more refugees

Protesters demand Spain takes in more refugees as 160,000 march in Barcelona

TENS of thousands of demonstrators have marched in Barcelona to demand that Spain welcomes more refugees.

Spain has so far taken in just 1,100 of the 17,300 refugees it promised to accept.

Protesters carried signs with slogans such as ‘refugees welcome’ and ‘no more excuses! Let them in now!’

Barcelona police said that 160,000 people were at the march, while organisers insist that up to 300,000 took part.

In September 2015 Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy promised to accept 17,337 refugees from camps within two years: 15,888 from Italy and Greece and 1,449 from Turkey and Libya.

Nearly nine months later, just 1,100 have arrived.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau supported the march, calling on residents to ‘fill the streets’.