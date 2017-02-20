Floods, landslides and collapsed roads: Storms wreak havoc on Costa del Sol

FLASH flooding has caused major destruction on the Costa del Sol this weekend.

Buildings flooded, roads collapsed and cars were washed away as a storm lashed the Malaga area.

Emergency crews were called to more than 200 separate incidents.

Shocking photos of Malaga city show vehicles stranded, property damaged and muddy water cascading through the streets.

There were a number of landslides, a homeless shelter on Ollerias street was flooded and the awning of building on Bolivia street crashed to the ground.

Meteorological agency Aemet put the coast and Gualdahorce valley on orange alert, the second-highest level.

Some parts of the area saw 130 litres per square metre of water fall in just three hours.

There have been no reported fatalities or injuries.