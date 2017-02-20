Four out of five expats ‘very concerned’ about losing rights after Brexit

FOUR out of five expats are afraid of losing their right to reside after Brexit.
Some 83% of expats living in the EU are ‘very concerned’ about the impact Brexit could have on their rights and benefits as an EU citizen, a new survey has revealed.
Of the 5000 expats that responded to the survey, almost a quarter live in Spain.
Conducted by the Brussels and Europe Liberal Democrats, the survey found that the right to reside, automatic pension increases and S1 healthcare worries were the top concerns for expats living in Spain.
This comes after the expat group Bremain in Spain recently put its weight behind a campaign to demand EU passports for expats.
Probably UK immigrants will lose their privileged positions and be treated the same as other immigrants. If they follow the rules, they won’t have any more or fewer problems than citizens of other non-Schengen countries.
And the same will be for the 3.5 million EU workers in the UK.
UK expats do not have privileged positions in Europe, they have rights, and the potential loss of them after having them for so long is the main issue of concern. This situation is vastly unlike expats from outside of Europe.