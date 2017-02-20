Spain PM Rajoy and French president Hollande in Malaga for important summit

The pair, flanked each by seven ministers, have met to discuss how they can bolster the working relationship of the two countries and better integrate EU countries following Brexit.

20 Feb, 2017
Francois Hollande and Mariano Rajoy meet in Malaga

SPAIN and France’s leaders have touched down in Malaga to stage an important bilateral political summit.

Army troops lined up this morning to welcome Prime minister Mariano Rajoy and French president Francois Hollande, who are currently staging talks inside Malaga Council’s Casona building in the city’s central park.

The Casona building in Malaga
Foreign affairs, economy and climate change are some of the issues that will be addressed in detail during the Cumbre Bilateral Hispanofrancesa, which is taking place just over two months before the French presidential election.

The leaders are due to give a press conference at the Malaga Pompidou Center later today.

