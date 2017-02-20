Spain PM Rajoy and French president Hollande in Malaga for political summit

The pair, flanked each by seven ministers, have met to discuss how they can bolster the working relationship of the two countries and better integrate EU countries following Brexit.

20 Feb, 2017
