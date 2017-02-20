Success for annual Benhavis Art in Action exhibition

benhavis-art-exhibitSOME 500 people attended the annual Art in Action exhibition in Benhavis.

The champagne was flowing as more than 20 artists, accompanied by a live band, exhibited their works at the Gran Hotel. 

Organised by the Benhavis Decorative Fine Arts Society, local and expat painters, sculptors and potters displayed their finest works.

“It’s been a fantastic day,” said Debbie Lush, 37, from Dublin, who moved to Marbella 11 months ago.

“Obviously the interest and sales have been great but events like these show how many talented artists there are here and there has been a great community feel to it, I will definitely be back next year.”

