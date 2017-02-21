You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Activists demand a ban on animal circuses in Cadiz town”.
Amazing that this still goes on in a “civilised” country. However, in a land that tolerates bull-baiting and the slaughter of millions of little migrating birds, one shouldn’t really be surprised.
Take it further and BAN dolphin and Orca parks, Zoos,Bullfights and towns and villages that allow the cruel treatment of animals in the name of Tradition!