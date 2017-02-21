You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Olive oil prices in Spain soar to record levels amid fears of global shortage”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Olive oil prices in Spain soar to record levels amid fears of global shortage”.
Much of Italian oil marked ‘Extra Virgin’ isn’t. A cartel runs marketing and sell blends of oils as Extra Virgin. We try to buy non-Italian oil, though its difficult to find.
None-Italian olive oil is difficult to find in Spain? There might be a shortage, but it surely can’t be that bad.
Who would need to buy Italian olive oil in Spain? I tend to buy Spanish olive oil in Spain. Just saying lol.
Some years ago there was a Spanish olive scandal with mixing with toxic industrial oil and rebottling.
Two your drive to Oviedo might score very over-priced oil in Corte Ingles. For me Portuguese is best.