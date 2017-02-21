You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Rajoy and Hollande pledge to make EU unbreakable force at Malaga political summit”.
Rajoy and Hollande pledge to make EU unbreakable force at Malaga political summit
Mariano Rajoy and Francois Hollande outlined their commitment to leading a 'rapid programme of European integration' to pull member states closer together at a press conference in Malaga
Hollande who the French see as a pathetic joke – a partly bald man who employs a personal hairdresser at the expense of French tax payers – €500,000 and counting. When questioned his attitude was patronising – time to get the guillotine out of mothballs methinks.
The two countries that will be worst hit with the collapse of the Euro and EU – that’s right France and Spain.