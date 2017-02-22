You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Britain’s ‘most-hated mum’ Karen Matthews ‘fleeing to southern Spain’ after backlash from BBC drama The Moorside”.
Britain’s ‘most-hated mum’ Karen Matthews ‘fleeing to southern Spain’ after backlash from BBC drama The Moorside
Sources close to Matthews say she has applied for a passport
Just what southern Spain needs!
Another british criminal and counting. It seems they are their most important export
Looks like Benidorm might run out of mushy peas.