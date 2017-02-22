Pensioner mauled to death by pack of dogs on his own land in southern Spain

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation after he was found with his face and limbs ripped to shreds, injuries that are consistent with fighting off a pack of dogs.
Officers said the wounds suggest he put up a fierce struggle before bleeding to death.
Investigators visited nearby houses where they found that one neighbour had five dogs – all pitbull and bullterrier mixed breeds – which are classified as ‘potentially dangerous breeds’ under Spanish law.
Despite not seeing blood stains on the dogs, officers noticed that one of the animals had a wet coat, as if it had just been washed down, although the owner claimed it had fallen into the swimming pool.
Police said only one of the dogs had a chip and that the owner did not have the correct permits for the dangerous breeds.
Under Spanish law, owners of ‘perros potencialmente peligrosas’ (PPP) – which include pit bull terriers, rottweilers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, dogo argentinos, fila brasileiros, Tosa Inus, and Akita Inus – must have a licence and keep their dogs muzzled and on a tight leash when outdoors.