You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Pensioner mauled to death by pack of dogs on his own land in southern Spain”.
Pensioner mauled to death by pack of dogs on his own land in southern Spain
The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation
A young couple had two pit bulls in our village. We had to carefully exit as the husbanded was convinced it was ‘fine’ to let them loose to run through our finca to the stream and chase deer. I had enough and went to the wealthiest ganadero in the village and explained how dangerous these dogs might be to strangers. I knew that his two grand daughters – his pride and joy – lived just down the lane. The tenants and dogs were gone within a week.
While walking through the town we encountered two young ruffians in front of a pentecostal church where traveler familes congregated. The two teens would take their dog off the leash – likely a guard dog – when someone went by, then laugh when the dog growled and crouched, grabbing the dog just before it could have attacked. I went immediately to the police. The dog was confiscated.
Horrible!
A young couple had two pit bulls in our village. We had to carefully exit as the husband was convinced it was ‘fine’ to let them loose to run through our finca to the stream and chase deer. I had enough and went to the wealthiest ganadero in the village and explained how dangerous these dogs might be to strangers. I knew that his two grand daughters – his pride and joy – lived just down the lane. The tenants and dogs were gone within a week.
While walking through the town we encountered two young ruffians in front of a pentecostal church where traveler familes congregated. The two teens would take their dog off the leash – likely a guard dog – when someone went by, then laugh when the dog growled and crouched, grabbing the dog just before it could have attacked. I went immediately to the police. The dog was confiscated.