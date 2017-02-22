You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “The top-ten corrupt mayors in Spain’s turbulent political history”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “The top-ten corrupt mayors in Spain’s turbulent political history”.
What percentage of the population wouldn’t risk a few years in a cushy open prison for the chance of getting their hands on tens of millions of euros committing crimes that may leave you a few million squirreled away even if you get caught?
Quite a lot apparently, particularly if you’re an elected official.