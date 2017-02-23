You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Net migration to the UK falls 15% after Brexit vote, while 17% more EU citizens are leaving the country”.
My niece, holding Greek and US passports and her UK born husband, both with masters degrees from Kings College, both with very successful technology careers, jumped at the opportunity to transfer out of UK. They sold their house and left finding the ascending xenophobic and narrow-minded nationalism unbearable.
The current mood music in the UK is very negative and EU nationals probably don’t feel welcome there anymore. The ongoing skills shortage means that many EU workers will be replaced by people from the Commonwealth post Brexit – I wonder how the frothing Kippers feel about that?
If Spain could get its act together and sort out their dubious property laws and draconian tax regime, they could capitalise on Brexit because there are thousands of Brits who would love to relocate to Spain bringing their spending power with them – it would mean shifting some of those empty properties too. The proposed EU passport scheme and Rajoy’s apparent enthusiasm to seal an early UK/Spanish deal would see large numbers of Brits on the move.
Chas,
I’ll take your post with a pinch of salt You don’t say where they lived as if the UK was all the same which it most definitely is’nt. If their house was in London/ South East/Oxford/Cambridge, then they have sold their house at the top of the market, if they held it for some time they have made a small fortune.
Jane G, the Nasty party who control British industry, have never liked having to pay to train people, in the UK training is a dirty word. The NHS has trained an awful lot of doctors and nurses at the tax payers expense and as I know personally through my wife who was a lecturer/teacher in paediatric nursing an awful lot get their papers and are off like a shot to Australia/New Zealand/USA and Canada. Of course this could easily have been stopped by clauses in their training contracts so that the tax payer got a return on their investment.
There does not exist any party in the UK prepared to invest in meaningful training schemes ot technical colleges as have existed in Germany since before the end of the 19th century.
You also forget to take into account that the deliberate policy of the ECB to keep the Euro at a low value will one day have to end – how do you feel about a Euro up 45-50% in value against all major currencies.