Peru Two drugs mule relaxes on Marbella beach after cocaine-smuggling ordeal

PERU Two drugs mule Michaella McCollum has returned to Spain for the first time since being released from prison.

The 23 year old was spotted strolling along Marbella’s shores in a black bikini and shades.

It comes four years after the Irishwoman was caught in Peru while trying to smuggle more than €2 million worth of cocaine from Mallorca.

The model spent three years inside a mosquito-infested cell with seven other women for the offence, including her accomplice and other half to the ‘Peru Two’ Melissa Reid.

McCollum wrote on Facebook: “Now that I have the chance, I just want to thank everyone who has supported myself and family through these past few years. Please know I truly appreciate each one who cared and had my back.”