Malaga airport drop-off zone closed during refurbishment works

And changes are expected to be taking place in how the un-policed zone outside terminal three operates to try stop people parking there for longer than allowed

THE drop-off zone at Malaga Airport has been closed during major refurbishment works.

And changes are expected to be taking place in how the un-policed zone outside terminal three operates to try stop people parking there for longer than allowed.

Aena, manager of the airport, is currently operating a monitored free 15 minute stay for vehicles in part of the nearby P2 ‘first class parking’, with those who stay longer being charged.

A spokeswoman would not confirm if it planned to permanently introduce the system or what exact work was being carried out on the area but admitted illegitimate vehicle parking had led to traffic jams.

“The accumulation of vehicles in that space, which remained there for more time than authorised, provoked a traffic jam that caused long queues that extended towards the other roads.

“This made it difficult for travellers to arrive.”

The works are part of a huge refurbishment of the airport’s public roads which aims to reduce congestion and create a ‘more fluid’ throughway system due to an increase in airport users.

Aena was not able to tell The Olive Press how long it would take to complete the works.