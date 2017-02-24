You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Malaga airport drop-off zone closed during refurbishment works”.
Malaga airport drop-off zone closed during refurbishment works
And changes are expected to be taking place in how the un-policed zone outside terminal three operates to try stop people parking there for longer than allowed
The real source of the problem is not the handful of travelers that may stay a bit longer than the already very aggressive Police wish, it’s the fact that there is not enough adequate space at the airport for pick-ups and drop-offs!
The arrivals pick up area appears to only allow Coaches and private hire access!…..When we arrive I go to Departures while my husband collects the hire car …..I see many other people doing the same because of this…..This is why its absolute pandemonium!……Total Chaos!