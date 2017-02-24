Spanish ex-IMF boss Rodrigo Rato given four and a half years over credit card scandal

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 24 Feb, 2017 @ 10:44
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish ex-IMF boss Rodrigo Rato given four and a half years over credit card scandal”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. “Rodrigo Rato given four and a half years” yet he did not go to jail. How can someone be sentenced to four and half years in prison, then walk free? Spanish justice in a nutshell.

HAVE YOUR SAY...