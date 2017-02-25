Brits being ‘put off holidays in Spain’ by drop in value of pound sterling

More than 40% of Britons will change their holiday plans

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 24 Feb, 2017 @ 16:13
0
SHARE

brits-are-back-in-benidormBRITS are being put off holidays in Spain by the pound’s drop in value.

More than 40% of Britons will change their holiday plans because of the post-Brexit devaluation, according to data from travel insurer Columbus Direct.

Holidaymakers converting £500 to euro will get £65 less than they would have done last year.

Because of this, up to eight million holidaymakers will opt for a ‘staycation’ rather than holidaying abroad.

Spain and the Eurozone is losing popularity generally as a destination, as Britons believe can get more value for their money in other countries such as Japan, Malaysia and Mexico.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...