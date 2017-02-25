La Duquesa castle to receive €5 million makeover

Manilva council will front up most of the costs

LA Duquesa castle is to receive a €5 million makeover.

The works include a new museum, which will be opened in the castle to showcase different archeological finds, including artefacts from Roman villas, fish processing plants and burial sites.

The funds will also enhance and protect the coastal fort, known as El Castillo de La Duquesa.

Local councillors are hoping more social housing can now be built in the area.

Manilva council will front up most of the costs, while developers will contribute €800,000 and the Junta €750,000.