This province in southern Spain has the most ‘black money’ in the country

Some 32% of the economy is based on undeclared or illegal financial transactions

LAST UPDATED: 24 Feb, 2017 @ 16:09
almeriaaaALMERIA has the highest proportion of ‘black money’ in the country.

For the last five years the sun-baked province has been at the top of the underground economy rankings, the Ministry of Finance revealed.

Some 32% of the economy in Almeria is based on undeclared or illegal financial transactions.

The GDP of the province is about €13,000 million, meaning that the black market in Almeria represents over €4 million per year.

The industries which see the most illegal trading are agriculture, construction and hospitality.

 

 

