Selfie-loving Spanish nurse dubbed ‘sexiest in the world’

International media has gone crazy for hospital worker Fran Suarez

A SPANISH nurse has been dubbed ‘sexiest in the world.’

International media has gone crazy for Madrid hospital worker Fran Suarez, who was recently discovered through his popular Instagram account.

Pictured with a stethoscope around his neck and holding a newborn baby, Suarez, 27, now has over 92,000 followers.

The Canary Islander native, who even takes photos of himself at work, also considers himself to be a model and an actor.

He is now having to juggle a hectic schedule of work, gym training and responding to dozens of TV and other interview requests.