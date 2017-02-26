Campaigners in Cadiz town fight to block return of bullfighting after 12-year hiatus

Campaigners want Rota Mayor Jose Javier Ruiz Arana to ban the event

ANIMAL lovers have mounted a campaign to stop bull fighting returning to their town.

Over 2,000 people have already signed a petition on the Change.org website against the upcoming corrida del toros in Rota on May 7, the first to take place in the town for 12 years.

Organised as a fundraiser for a local soup kitchen, it will feature local man and nationally-renowned torero Juan del Moral, who will fight six bulls.

Campaigners want Rota Mayor Jose Javier Ruiz Arana to ban the event, which they have branded ‘barbaric’.

“It’s a very archaic practice which should have no place in the 21st century,” said Julie Crowson, an English teacher who has lived in Rota for 27 years.

“Some people may say it’s just ‘culture’ but I reject that. Bear baiting used to be popular in England, for example, but would we want that now?

“To torture a bull and let it slowly bleed to death for no other reason than entertainment is simply barbaric.”

“Surely there exist better ways to benefit a soup kitchen that don’t involve cruelty or death?”

Political party, Si Se Puede Rota, has also got behind the campaign by presenting the PSOE-run council with a proposal to modify local laws surrounding the treatment of animals.

If accepted, it would ban bull fights along with animal circuses.

The Olive Press contacted Rota Council for a comment but did not receive a response.

To sign the petition, go to www.change.org/p/alcalde-de-rota-yo-rota-sin-toros?