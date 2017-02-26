Government launches new measures to combat gender-based violence in Spain

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 24 Feb, 2017 @ 17:24
0
SHARE

hand-1832921_960_720THE government has announced plans to create two new bodies to fight against gender-based violence. 

This comes after it was revealed that 2017 has so far been the worst ever year for domestic violence in Spain, with 16 women killed by a present or former partner before February 22.

An ‘interministerial body’ and a follow-up ‘permanent table’ will be set up to combat gender-based violence.

Among their duties will be to enhance training of people working to combat gender-based violence in the health, justice and finance sectors, improve protection on social networks (especially of minors) and review and update government protocols and budgets.

The announcement follows a meeting last week between the Interior, Justice and Health and Equality and Social Services Ministers.

 

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...