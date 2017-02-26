Government launches new measures to combat gender-based violence in Spain

THE government has announced plans to create two new bodies to fight against gender-based violence.

This comes after it was revealed that 2017 has so far been the worst ever year for domestic violence in Spain, with 16 women killed by a present or former partner before February 22.

An ‘interministerial body’ and a follow-up ‘permanent table’ will be set up to combat gender-based violence.

Among their duties will be to enhance training of people working to combat gender-based violence in the health, justice and finance sectors, improve protection on social networks (especially of minors) and review and update government protocols and budgets.

The announcement follows a meeting last week between the Interior, Justice and Health and Equality and Social Services Ministers.