SPAIN has the fourth largest number of empty homes in the world.

A total of 3,443,365 residential properties are sitting unoccupied in the country, equivalent to 13.66% of the total housing stock.

Only Malta, Greece and Mexico have more empty houses, according to a study by non-governmental global group Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos.

Colder countries were found to have a lower rate of empty homes, with only 1% of houses vacant in Switzerland and Sweden.