Marbella leukaemia sufferer Pablo Raez Martinez dies after campaign ups bone marrow donations by 1400%

AFTER a long fight with leukaemia, Pablo Raez Martinez has died.

The 20-year-old from Marbella gained a huge social media following with his campaign to increase bone marrow donations in Spain.

In August 2016 Raez announced his goal of increasing Spain’s bank of bone marrow donators from 230,000 to one million.

His hashtag, #retounmillion, (#goalonemillion) went viral on social media.

Bone marrow donations in Malaga have now increased by 1400%, with 11,200 new donations in 2016.

Malaga Town Hall declared two days of mourning following Raez’ death – Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February.

Raez was due to be awarded the medal of the city of Marbella on Andalucia Day, Tuesday February 28.

The presentation has been suspended, and the awarded will be presented posthumously at a later date.