Theresa May to end EU citizens’ rights to live in UK with ‘cut-off’ date expected within two weeks

EU citizens arriving to the UK after March 15 will no longer be allowed to remain permanently, Theresa May is expected to announce.

According to the Daily Telegraph, however, the plan will protect the 3.6 million EU citizens who are already in Britain – as long as British expats are protected in the EU.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith said: “Theresa understands that if you want to take control you have to command the high ground.

“She will be giving clarity by setting a clear deadline while the European Union looks increasingly muddled and mean-spirited.”

The EU has reportedly argued that the cut-off date should be the same as when the UK actually leaves the EU.

It is not clear if the Government’s plan would be a breach of EU treaties that guarantee freedom of movement.

A Government source told the Telegraph: “We have had some suggestion that the European Commission might attempt to force us to protect everyone who arrives up to the moment of departure.

“We could end up with half of Romania and Bulgaria coming here if we wait that long.”