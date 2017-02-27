You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Theresa May to end EU citizens’ rights to live in UK with ‘cut-off’ date expected within two weeks”.
Theresa May to end EU citizens’ rights to live in UK with ‘cut-off’ date expected within two weeks
It is not clear if the Government’s plan would be a breach of EU treaties
March For Europe 2017 Tshirt
https://teespring.com/march-for-europe-2017
Thousands of Europeans from across the continent will #MarchForEurope2017 against walls, divisions and nationalism on at 25th March 2017.
We invite Europeans from all across the continent to join the biggest pro-European gathering & #MarchForEurope2017 & call for a true European unity