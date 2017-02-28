Andalucia Day: The best places to celebrate your Andalusian pride

FEBRUARY 28 marks the Dia de Andalucia, or Andalucia Day.
This annual festival celebrates Andalucia and its status as an autonomous community.
It is commemorated every year on February 28, the anniversary of the 1980 referendum which gave the region its current status.
It’s a public holiday, and throughout the day locals will be taking to the streets to celebrate their local identity and pride.
Join in the festivities by attending one of the events below!
Malaga
Picasso Museum, 10am-6pm
Free entry to all areas of the museum
Cultural centre, 8pm
Concert from the provincial youth orchestra
Huelva
Huelva Museum, 11am
Special guided tour of the museum
Granada
Alhambra, 11am-1pm
Violin and piano recitals in the Palace of Charles V
Cordoba
Huerta de Caballerizas Reales, 12pm
Procession on horseback through the city
Estepona, Malaga
Orchidarium park, 1pm
Concert from Estepona’s municipal band
Marbella, Malaga
Plaza Magallanes, 12pm
Hoisting of the flag
Plaza Magallanes, 1pm
Latin dance performance
Plaza Magallanes, 2.30pm
Free paella to share
El Burgo, Malaga
All day
Traditional soup festival
Mojacar, Almeria
Town Hall, 12pm
Flag hoisting in the Town Square
Plaza Parterre, 2pm
Free giant paella dish
San Pedro, Malaga
Plaza de la Iglesia, 11am
Raising of the flag
Plaza de la Iglesia, 1pm
Tripe eating
Barbate, Cadiz
Plaza de la Inmaculada, 12pm
Hoisting of the flag
Plaza de la Inmaculada, 4pm
Series of flamenco concerts, tapas and drinks on sale