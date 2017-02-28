Andalucia Day: The best places to celebrate your Andalusian pride

FEBRUARY 28 marks the Dia de Andalucia, or Andalucia Day.

This annual festival celebrates Andalucia and its status as an autonomous community.

It is commemorated every year on February 28, the anniversary of the 1980 referendum which gave the region its current status.

It’s a public holiday, and throughout the day locals will be taking to the streets to celebrate their local identity and pride.

Join in the festivities by attending one of the events below!

Malaga

Picasso Museum, 10am-6pm

Free entry to all areas of the museum

Cultural centre, 8pm

Concert from the provincial youth orchestra

Huelva

Huelva Museum, 11am

Special guided tour of the museum

Granada

Alhambra, 11am-1pm

Violin and piano recitals in the Palace of Charles V

Cordoba

Huerta de Caballerizas Reales, 12pm

Procession on horseback through the city

Estepona, Malaga

Orchidarium park, 1pm

Concert from Estepona’s municipal band

Marbella, Malaga

Plaza Magallanes, 12pm

Hoisting of the flag

Plaza Magallanes, 1pm

Latin dance performance

Plaza Magallanes, 2.30pm

Free paella to share

El Burgo, Malaga

All day

Traditional soup festival

Mojacar, Almeria

Town Hall, 12pm

Flag hoisting in the Town Square

Plaza Parterre, 2pm

Free giant paella dish

San Pedro, Malaga

Plaza de la Iglesia, 11am

Raising of the flag

Plaza de la Iglesia, 1pm

Tripe eating

Barbate, Cadiz

Plaza de la Inmaculada, 12pm

Hoisting of the flag

Plaza de la Inmaculada, 4pm

Series of flamenco concerts, tapas and drinks on sale