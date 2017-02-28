Brexpats In Spain campaigner: British expats are ‘out of sight, out of mind’ to UK MPs

Anne Hernandez focusing lobbying on Spanish politicians

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 28 Feb, 2017 @ 13:26
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Brexpats In Spain campaigner: British expats are ‘out of sight, out of mind’ to UK MPs”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Those who are able to pay for a Real Madrid season ticket are not able to spend 157 Euros per month for their health care?
    If that is the case, I suggest to WALK into the beautiful Andalusian mountains instead of WATCHING football games at the Bernabéu Arena. Then you normally don’t need a stent.

HAVE YOUR SAY...