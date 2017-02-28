Spain opens Europe’s first brothel where punters pay €120 for sex with dolls

Clients can ask that the dolls be put in specific positions

A CLUB in Spain is to be the first in Europe to offer customers sex with life-size dolls.

Lumi Dolls, in Barcelona, will offer clients their own private room with low lighting, candles and plasma TV screens.

There will be four female dolls to choose from, with the club promising they will washed and disinfected after they are used.

Lumi Dolls’ website reads: “They are totally realistic dolls, both in the movement of their joints and in the touch, that will allow you to fulfill your fantasies without any limit.

“These Sex Dolls will make the experience more pleasurable, exciting and erotic.”

Each silicon doll costs around €5,000 and weighs 40kg.

Clients can choose from Lili – a 161 cm tall Asian girl, blonde and large-breasted Katy, an ‘African’ doll named Leiza who stands at 168cm tall or Aki, who with blue hair appears to be modelled on Japanese anime.

Clients can ask that the dolls be put in specific positions and that they wear specific outfits.

They are advised to still use a condom and pay upon leaving.