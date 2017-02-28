You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WARNING: Toxic caterpillars which can harm children and kill pets sweeping across Spain”.
WARNING: Toxic caterpillars which can harm children and kill pets sweeping across Spain
Pets showing such symptoms should be taken to the vet immediately
Toxic caterpillars are a good example to study the flow of autonomous traffic.
If you happen to meet them in the forest try this:
(For simplicity I call the chain of caterpillars a ‘train’)
1. Undock the ‘train’ in the middle by using a stick carefully so as not to hurt the animal and not to contaminate yourself by poison. You will recognize that the front part stops immediately and is waiting for the ‘tail’.
Now you have two ‘trains’. Send one train into the opposite direction of the other train. After a while you will recognize, that one train will dock at the back of the other train and will follow the direction of the front part.
2. Undock the last ‘wagon’ of the train and move it two inches in front of the top of the train. The rest of the train will dock at the single wagon and follow it’s direction.
3. Split the train into three parts. You will soon recognize that all three parts are going to join again for a single train.
Your children will be thrilled.