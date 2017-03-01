Adana dog shelter pleas for more volunteers

Centre helpers, fundraisers and foster carers are all needed by Estepona’s Adana Dog Shelter

BIG-HEARTED volunteers are wanted to help abandoned dogs in need.

Centre helpers, fundraisers and foster carers are all needed by Estepona’s Adana Dog Shelter.

Linda Maxfield, a member of the shelter’s fundraising committee, launched the appeal following news that 3,000 dogs were dumped in the Malaga province last year.

“We really do need all the help we can get,” said Maxfield.

“We are constantly looking for volunteers to help with the day to day cleaning of the pens , walk the dogs and help with their socialisation. ”

“We are looking for foster homes for puppies and other dogs in need of one to one care.

“And we would also like people to support our fundraising committee, by sharing ideas and organising events for the coming year.

“People can also become a friend of Adana for a small annual membership fee, which will help maintain and improve the shelter for our dogs.

“Everyone involved with Adana has something positive to bring and the love and affection we receive in return from the dogs is priceless.”

Twenty five year old Adana, whose shelter can look after up to 250 dogs, can also be supported by attending one of the several fundraising events already planned for this year.

These include the popular Adana dog show on May 21 at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos in Estepona and an animal themed quiz night at Fathoms Bar in Sabinillas on March 7.

“We would love it if a local business or individual would help sponsor the dog show by either providing trophies for the winners or making a contribution towards the purchase of them,” said Maxfield.

To find out more visitwww.adana.es or email [email protected]