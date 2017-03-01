BLOOD MONEY: Brit to receive just two years for killing mother in drink-drive hit-and-run after money he paid family ‘taken into account’

He was high on cocaine and almost two-times over the drink-drive limit

WESTLEY CAPPER will receive a maximum sentence of just two-and-half years after he confessed to killing a Bolivian mother in Marbella last year.

State prosecutors in Spain are seeking the less than lengthy sentence for the son of a British multi-millionaire, who was already on bail over the disappearance of Agnese Klavina.

Capper, 39, has reportedly been told that the money he paid to the mother’s family has been taken into account by prosectuors.

Privately-educated Capper mowed down Fatima Dorado, 40, in his father’s black Bentley on a zebra crossing in San Pedro de Alcantara.

He was high on cocaine and almost two-times over the drink-drive limit.

As first reported in the Olive Press, he fled the scene and went for a curry at a nearby Indian restaurant.

Essex-born Capper, who is now living in upmarket Puerto Banus, was already being investigated over the September 2014 disappearance of Agnese Klavina, who has never been found.

A date has not been set for either trial.

An indictment shows state prosecutors will call for Capper to receive a two-year, six-month prison sentence and a three-year, six-month driving ban for the manslaughter of Dorado when the case gets to court.

Under Spanish law he could be sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years for killing her while under the influence of drink and drugs.