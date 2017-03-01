You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “BLOOD MONEY: Brit to receive just two years for killing mother in drink-drive hit-and-run after money he paid family ‘taken into account’”.
BLOOD MONEY: Brit to receive just two years for killing mother in drink-drive hit-and-run after money he paid family ‘taken into account’
He was high on cocaine and almost two-times over the drink-drive limit
Spain rightly detests such individuals, but with such poor sentencing and laws it’s almost an incentive for them to come to Spain.