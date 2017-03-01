You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “BREAKING: Brexit defeat for Theresa May as House of Lords votes to guarantee EU citizens’ rights in Britain”.
BREAKING: Brexit defeat for Theresa May as House of Lords votes to guarantee EU citizens’ rights in Britain
Some 358 voted in favour of the amendment while 256 voted against
“Defeat” is far too strong a word. The old codgers in the Lords can do no more than pretend they have a heart concerning innocent victims of Brexit. The most that can be expected is a slight delay in signing the suicide note. True power lies in the Commons. Although two-thirds of Labour MPs are Remainers, They don’t have the courage of their convictions and will cravenly do the Maybot’s bidding when the amendment in favour of EU citizens in The UK returns to them.
As will the Tory Remainers, (who are more numerous than they admit), from fear of UKIP.
This nonsense by the Lords can only raise false hopes in Britain’s foreign guests.
I agree, the Commons can and probably will overturn the decision. If the planned suicide doesn’t take place before 31st March, May has a problem because it means she will need all the EU 27 to agree to Brexit. That said, with all the problems caused by the UK over the years, I imagine the response of the EU 27 will be ‘don’t let the door hit you on the ass on the way out’.