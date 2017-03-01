Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid future may be in doubt post-Brexit over non-EU player rule

EXCLUSIVE: Journalist Giles Tremlett says joint nationality for Brits in Spain would end Bale 'mess'

GARETH Bale’s future at Real Madrid could be put in jeopardy once the UK pulls out of the EU.

But The Welsh wizard could be helped by a battle to give expats in Spain joint nationality.

Post-Brexit, Bale would become classified a non-EU player and Real Madrid already has the three players allowed in that category.

He would either have to be sold, or Real would need to unload one of the trio James Rodriguez, Casemiro or Danilo.

However, in a move that could avoid this, Madrid-based British journalist Giles Tremlett is lobbying for Brits in Spain to be given joint nationality.

Tremlett is meeting with Spanish constitutional lawyers this week to create a draft law for his joint-nationality plan, which he will take to Spain’s central and regional parliaments.

“Bale’s situation is just another of the messes imposed on UK citizens resident in Spain by Brexit,” he told the Olive Press, this week.

“The Spanish government could fix this with an act of generosity by offering Brits installed here prior to Brexit dual nationality.

“Gareth could continue to be proudly Welsh and, as a Madrid player, proudly Spanish too.”

Guardian writer and author Tremlett is hoping Bale will join his campaign to give expats joint nationality.

A petition by Tremlett and fellow journalist William Chislett calling for Brits living in Spain to get dual nationality has gained nearly 20,000 signatures.

Spaniards living in the UK can apply for joint nationality after five years, whereas British expats can only apply for Spanish nationality, relinquishing their British nationality, after ten.

In the last few years Spain has granted dual nationality to surviving members of the International Brigades, as well as descendants of Sephardic Jews expelled from Spain.

“It’s therefore possible for Spain to allow a specific group of people joint nationality,” said Tremlett at a La Cala meeting of campaign group Brexpats In Spain.

He added: “These are exceptional circumstances. I don’t think it’s too much to say we are being expelled from our EU citizenship.”

Galactico Bale, the world’s most expensive player after signing from Spurs for £100 million, was snapped at Gibraltar International Airport last June.

At the time of going to press, the Olive Press had not heard back from Bale’s representatives