Girona counterfeit car factory shut down by police

A FAKE car factory turning old bangers into Ferraris and Lamborghinis has been rumbled by Spanish cops.

The gang were turning second-hand Toyotas, Fords and Peugeots into ‘top-of-the-range’ cars in a Girona sweatshop.

Counterfeit Ferrari and Lamborghini body kits, signs and fittings were bolted onto the clapped-out cars to dupe buyers before being advertised online for up to €41,000.

During a raid, police uncovered four ‘completed’ cars with 14 more on the production line.

Three people have been arrested.