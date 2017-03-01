Girona counterfeit car factory shut down by police

The gang were turning second-hand Toyotas, Fords and Peugeots into ‘top-of-the-range’ cars in a Girona sweatshop

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 1 Mar, 2017 @ 16:21
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Girona counterfeit car factory shut down by police”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Nobody would fall for one of these “ringers” It’s more in the region of people who buy fake Rolex watches in order to impress fellow thickies.
    A Ferrari or Lamborghini for forty grand? Come on!

HAVE YOUR SAY...