Granada town council staff plea for ghostbuster to remove ghost from council office

RESIDENTS of a town in Granada are looking for a ghostbuster for their ‘haunted’ council offices.

It comes after a councillor in Vegas del Genil took a late night photo of a hallway, with the figure of a ghostly child in it.

He took the photo to see what was there after having heard a ‘strange noise’ in the hallway, ‘like someone was dragging files across the floor’.

He also claims that the office was ‘unusually cold’.

The image sent the man into a ‘state of panic’ and he locked himself in his office and sent the photo to a WhatsApp group of his colleagues.

One of them came to take him home.

In the following weeks council staff complained of ‘inexplicable cold’ in that corridor, despite the heating being turned on and fully functional.

But the mayor is a sceptic. ‘It’s a collective psychosis’ he said, ‘how can I justify hiring a medium when I have residents without electricity?’