Malaga grandad Juan Jose Canas becomes YouTube video star

LAST UPDATED: 1 Mar, 2017 @ 12:52
A GRANDAD from Malaga has become a social media video star.

Eighty-year-old Juan Jose Canas already has more than 10,600 followers on his Atrapatuabuelo YouTube account, which he set up with the help of his grandchildren four months ago.

Fans from across the world, who he all calls his ‘grandchildren’ avidly watch his videos, which deal with everything from his trips to Vietnam and Venice to his own recipes.

More out there clips include one of himself getting a tattoo of a Pablo Picasso dove picture on his arm in memory of his dead wife Antonia.

But some of the most popular focus on more prosaic matters, such as what he carries in his suitcase and what he has in his fridge.

