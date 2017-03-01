Nick Clegg’s Spanish wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez hits out after being called ‘Mrs Clegg’

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez criticised the letter for not using her own name, which she said was ‘ironic’ as it was an invitation to an International Women’s Day event

NICK Clegg’s Spanish wife has let rip over a letter addressing her as ‘Mrs Clegg’.

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez criticised the letter for not using her own name, which she said was ‘ironic’ as it was an invitation to an International Women’s Day event.

The 50-year-old lawyer from Valladolid is married to Britain’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat politician Nick Clegg.

She is an active campaigner for women’s rights, and set up the Inspiring Women group, which recruits women with successful careers to speak to girls at state schools in the UK.